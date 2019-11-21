Respiratory therapist travels to schools to teach parents and students about vaping

COLORADO SPRINGS – Rampart High School worked alongside the University of Colorado Health to put on a “vaping education” presentation on Wednesday.

“Were seeing 18 and 25-year-old kids and young adults with lung disease and its different from before,” Kevin McQueen, Director of Respiratory Care at UC Health, said.

Both groups invited both parents and students to come and learn about what McQueen said are the serious dangers of vaping. He showed parents the different products that are being used and are easily hidden from adults.

“It’s constant, its a daily occurrence of us catching kids vaping in the hallways, in the bathroom, and in the classrooms,” David Isue, the Rampart High School Resource Officer, said.

Joe Baldwin brought his song along to the meeting. He said his son is on active suspension for being caught vaping at least two to three times.

“Kids think they’re invincible and don’t think about the consequences. I think it’s better to hear it from someone other than dad,” Baldwin said.

McQueen has been traveling around to several Southern Colorado schools to give this presentation. He said, as a dad of four, he wants to warn other parents.

“It’s grown at an unbelievable rate. There has been a 900% increase in the last five years,” McQueen said.

If you believe your kid is vaping, McQueen said its best to approach them calmly.

“Don’t go after them or punish them. You need to work with them; it’s so addictive, they need help, not to be punished. It’s going to be really hard,” McQueen said.