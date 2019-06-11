Residents retrieve belongings from Regency Tower apartments ahead of monthslong closure

People who were living at the Regency Tower apartments that caught fire two weeks ago are figuring out what to do for the next two months, while their apartments are closed.

This week, residents can go and collect some of their belongings.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, residents can go into the apartments to get what they need. The Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help people get items from their apartments, and staff will be there to assist as well.

While many people are staying with friends or family, the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado is working to find apartments for people while they want.

Residents are allowed to leave their leases if they find another place to live. Residents who do stay will not be charged rent while the apartments are being fixed.

Crews are working to mitigate asbestos that has gotten into the air.

“I gotta give them credit,” property manager Cherie Pearson said. “We’ve had people that have been hospitalized for anxiety issues. We had one lady that had a heart attack. I mean, this is stress related. This is tough for these people. But, that said, they’re storming through. There’s a lot of tears and hugs, and we’re getting through it.”

Pearson is asking anyone who has units for rent or hotel rooms available to reach out to help them.