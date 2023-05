(COLORADO SPRINGS)— A house fire reported Saturday afternoon on May 13, was quickly extinguished by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 6800 block of Meadowwood Place near East Woodmen Road and North Union Boulevard, per CSFD. Crews warned of light smoke in the area.

CSFD said a small fire was located in the basement and was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.