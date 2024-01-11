(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A rescue dog from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has been selected to play in the cutest sporting event on television: the Puppy Bowl!

According to organizers, this year’s three-hour television matchup will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories – including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane at 72 lbs.

Fans in the Pikes Peak Region can also cheer on a local rescue, Chili, who was adopted from HSPPR after being brought in to the shelter as part of an unplanned litter of puppies. A wonderful family found her, and she is now an active and quirky pup who loves to shred cardboard and bark at people from underneath the couch!

Courtesy: Puppy Bowl XX

The Puppy Bowl is now in its 20th year of promoting pet adoption with a little “ruff” and tumble fun. Team Fluff and Team Ruff will be represented by pups of all breeds and sizes, including special needs pups, duking it out for the win, and for numerous prestigious titles up for grabs–MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) or the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

In celebration of Puppy Bowl XX, Warner Bros. Discovery is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization, to help animals find their loving homes, and will match donations to cover adoption fees for their pet lifesaving centers nationwide from February 7-14. Text PUPPY to 707070 or head to PuppyBowl.com/donate to double your impact or find a shelter near you.

Puppy Bowl XX airs Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon Mountain Time and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.