(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Springs Rescue Mission will host its annual Christmas banquet on Friday, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This free public event is designed to provide a dignified holiday experience to Colorado Springs’ neighbors in need — individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction.

“Everyone deserves hope, joy and love on Christmas,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. “We want to make sure that no one goes hungry this holiday season, and that our homeless neighbors have a dignified Christmas experience — a reason to celebrate.”

All guests of the Mission will also receive a Christmas care package, lovingly prepared by donors and volunteers throughout the community, that includes everyday essentials like bath towels and toiletries, as well as letters of encouragement.

Courtesy of Springs Rescue Mission

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Rescue Mission

“We also want to recognize and appreciate the many donors, volunteers and staff members who make our work possible,” Williams said. “So many of them have taken time out of this busy holiday season to help those in need — and that’s worth celebrating.”

Springs Rescue Mission’s dining hall, which opened to the public in September 2020, has a seating capacity of 185 and culinary staff plan to serve 400-600 meals during the event. During SRM’s Thanksgiving banquets, more than 600 hungry neighbors received a meal.

The Springs Rescue Mission is located at 5 West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.