(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) will once again host its annual Easter meal for homeless and hungry neighbors on Friday, April 7.

SRM said it will celebrate Easter early on Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at its 185-seat Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall, which is located on the SRM Campus at 5 West Las Vegas Street. As with all of SRM’s services, the event is free and open to anyone in need.

“Easter reminds us of our responsibility to meet people right where they are and see the immense worth they have regardless of their past,” said President & CEO Jack Briggs. “This is a time to celebrate the redemption and salvation Jesus provides, which is essential to who we are as an organization.”

The menu for the Easter meal includes:

Maple-glazed ham

Wild-caught Rockfish

Green bean casserole

Sweet potato casserole

Carrot cake

The event — along with all of SRM’s programs and services — is made possible by donor support and the help of compassionate volunteers, who will help prepare meals and serve guests during Friday’s feast.

“The community makes this event possible,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams. “We’re humbled by their support in helping provide this special holiday experience to homeless men and women in Colorado Springs.”

The Mission served more than 400 guests at 2022’s Easter meal and anticipates around the same number this year. Lunch will be served in three 40-minute intervals.