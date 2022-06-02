COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says it responded to reports of an explosion Wednesday, northeast of Black Forest and East Woodmen Roads.

It happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of 8300 Hardwood Circle, according to CSPD.

Callers told police a man had possibly set off an explosive device in an un-developed construction area northeast of Forest Meadows Avenue at Brookstone Street.

Initially, callers said the man may have used a rifle to detonate a device suspected to be Tannerite.

However, police said no property was damaged and there were no threats directed to any individuals.

Still, a shelter in place was activated to limit foot and vehicle traffic while officers and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit checked the area to determine the source of the explosion and whether additional devices could be located.

No additional devices were discovered.

CSPD says investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the suspect. At this time, no arrests have been made.