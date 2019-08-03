Rental rates continue to rise in Colorado Springs

The monthly cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is slowly approaching the cost of rent in Denver.

“The chasm between our apartment lease rates and Denver’s used to be really big. It’s not so big anymore.” said Tatiana Bailey, the director of the economic forum at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

According to a study from the University of Denver, commissioned by the state division of housing, reports rents in Colorado Springs average $1,222, up from $1,140 at this time last year.

For rentals built between 2000-2009, rents average $1,401 and 2010-2019 average $1,485. In the last quarter of 2018, the latest data available via the State, Denver’s apartment rates averaged $1,456.

“It’s a growing pain. It’s in some way a good problem to have in terms of good economic growht and vitality in the region,” said Bailey, “but, the downside is it makes things less affordable for individuals who do move to the area.”

Bailey says, Colorado’s growth is coming to Colorado Springs, meaning more people on the apartment hunt. She also says, people who would typically at the age when they would by their first home are not doing so at a pace similar to years past, meaning they are still renting their homes.

“A lot of good studies have been done and student debt has a lot to do with it. Student debt is about $36,000 for the average graduate in the United States,” said Bailey, “That’s a lot of money if you’re making payments on that sometimes also with a car payments, how do you save for a down payment?”

Vacancy rates are lowering as well, meaning fewer apartments are available. In 2017, the vacancy rates in the city were at 7.4 percent. Now, the study reports it is 5.6 percent.

“I think we’ve been behind for quite some time,” said Laura Nelson, “We just simply can’t build fast enough.”

Nelson is the executive director for the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.

The report shows, 727 unites have been added so far in 2019, bringing the total to over 51,000 in a city of around 465,000.

“There are things that the City cand do and I bring it up every chance I get, that would help this but we simply need more supply.” said Nelson.

She says the city could waive certain fees, use tax incentives, land grants and other things to remove cost barriers to more apartment development and inspire builders to begin those kinds of projects.

“There’s not been any movement on any kind of incentives for people to build or to lower the cost of the building.” said Nelson.