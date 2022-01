COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers who plan to use Vail Pass/I-70 Thursday afternoon should find another route as the road will be temporarily closed for winter maintenance operations.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close the road at 1 p.m. Thursday. Safety closure points will be at Exits 176 (Vail) through 195 (Leadville/CO 91) with CMVs at Exits 180 or 133.

⚠️TRAVEL ALERT: Vail Pass/#I70 will be CLOSED today at 1pm (1/6) for winter maintenance operations. Safety closure points will be Exits 176 (Vail) -195 (Leadville/CO 91) with CMVs at Exits 180 or 133. Updates at https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG. Closure will last into the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Rjduygl59v — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 6, 2022

For updates regarding the closure, click here.

The road is expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon.