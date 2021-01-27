Remembering Gannon Stauch, 1 year after his disappearance

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — One year ago Wednesday, Gannon Stauch went missing from his home in El Paso County. The 11-year-old was reported as a runaway, but just over a month later, his stepmother was arrested on murder charges in connection with his disappearance.

“Moving on will never even be considered, but equally as an absolute, moving forward is the only option,” Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. “Without my son life will never be the same and nothing can ever replace him. To all who will read this, hug your children and love them each and every day like tomorrow is a precious gift that is not ever guaranteed.”

Earlier this month, a small group of women in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood put up blue lights in honor of the little boy whose remains were found in Florida last year.

Timeline of Events:

January 27, 2020: Letecia Stauch reports Gannon missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

January 28, 2020: Social media posts and media alerts are sent out regarding Gannon’s disappearance.

January 30, 2020: With Gannon’s birth mother, Landen Hiott, in town, the sheriff’s office classifies Gannon as an “Endangered Missing Child” and assigns the major crimes division to investigate.

February 4, 2020: Then-District Attorney Dan May and Michael Allen are seen at the Stauch home in Lorson Ranch, reporting they are “just part of the investigation.”

February 11, 2020: Letecia Stauch releases a lengthy statement to FOX31 KDVR saying she has been the victim of cyberbullying and that she hopes for Gannon’s return.

February 27, 2020: Major parts of the EPCSO search for Gannon are suspended, a month after his disappearance.

March 2, 2020: Letecia Stauch is arrested in South Carolina on charges that include first-degree murder.

March 3, 2020: Letecia Stauch, in court in South Carolina, waives opposition to her extradition to Colorado.

March 4, 2020: Letecia Stauch appears in court in Colorado and waives her advisement of charges.

March 11, 2020: Letecia Stauch is formally charged in Colorado with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

March 18, 2020: Gannon’s body is found off a roadway in Florida. The remains are later identified as Gannon’s through dental records.

April 3, 2020: The sealed arrest affidavit is leaked and subsequently unsealed, making public the gruesome evidence EPSCO investigators found in the Stauch home and areas near Palmer Lake, leading to Letecia Stauch’s arrest.

May 12, 2020: Letecia Stauch’s defense team asks for a delay in a pre-trial hearing that would have determined if the prosecution’s evidence was enough to go to trial. Attorneys for Stauch say regulations on visitation at the El Paso County jail have made it impossible to speak to their client.

May 18, 2020: A new charge is filed against Letecia Stauch as EPCSO says another inmate told them that Stauch was trying to escape the jail.

June 5, 2020: An El Paso County judge orders a competency evaluation for Letecia Stauch.

September 8, 2020: State mental health experts determine Stauch is competent to stand trial. Stauch’s defense team requests a second evaluation.

November 4, 2020: Stauch requests a delay in pretrial proceedings due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.

December 22, 2020: Stauch undergoes a second competency evaluation.

January 19, 2021: Stauch’s second competency evaluation finds that she is competent to stand trial. Her next court appearance is set for March 11.