Remembering Beth Chapman in Colorado service

Friends, family and fans of Beth Chapman gathered in Aurora Saturday, July 13 where they remembered the reality TV star.

The “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star passed away on June 26, at the age of 51, after a long battle with with cancer.

The couple became known after their hit reality show, which aired from 2004-2012, following the adventures of their family-owned bounty-hunting company. In 2006 Beth and Duane Chapman were married going on to raise 12 children together.

The packed memorial service held in her hometown of Aurora, Colorado was open to the public as well as lived streamed, with over 26,000 people tuning in to watch the service online.

Courtesy of: Bishop Dennis Leonard

https://www.facebook.com/BishopDennisLeonard/videos/690756218055631/

Family members, friends and colleagues reminisced first encounters with Beth, how they’re dealing with the grief and how there was no better warrior by your side.

Beth Chapman 1967 – 2019