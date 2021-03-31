Remarkable Women: Paulina Adjei took an untraditional route to caring for others

FOX21 News is celebrating remarkable women in southern Colorado who inspire, lead and make a difference in our lives. This month we’re sharing the stories of four women who were selected as our finalists for the Most Remarkable Woman in southern Colorado.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Paulina Adjei, a mother of three, took an untraditional route to follow her calling and care for others.

Ajay has been helping patients at Pueblo Community Health for about 15 years, but it’s a role she didn’t always have. She was an accountant when she came to the United States with her husband and three daughters from South Africa. After seeing a number of homeless people, she knew she had to make a change.

After hearing about how much fun her daughter was having in her nursing classes, she asked the instructor if it was too late for her to get involved.

At age 43, she started her new career, eventually working her way up to LPN and registered nurse.

And she didn’t stop there. She went on and earned her master’s degree as a nurse practitioner. Now, she volunteers on her days off at the Pueblo Community Health Clinic, advocating for the homeless population.

As CEO of the health clinic, Don Moore also appreciates Paulina’s instruction with nursing students and current staff. He says she’s always there to help.

Because of her career change, she’s changing the lives of those around her every day.

The top winner for FOX21’s Remarkable Women contest will be announced on Thursday, April 1.