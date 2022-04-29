COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, Liberty High School will be hosting Relay for Life, a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

For 12 hours, students, cancer survivors and their families will walk around the track non-stop to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Student clubs have spent the last few months organizing this all-day event. They’ll be joined by students at Timberview Middle School and other nearby D20 elementary schools.

The Relay For Life runs from 8 AM to 8 PM at the District 20 Stadium at Liberty High School and there will be plenty of festivities to enjoy. Food will be available for purchase throughout the entire event from local food trucks who have pledged 20% of their profits to the Relay for Life.

The Relay will kick off with a celebration of cancer survivors, followed by a lap dedicated to the caregivers. All attendees are encouraged to line the track and bring noise makers, pom-poms, anything to help cheer them on.

At around 7 p.m. a Luminaria Ceremony will honor the memory of loved ones lost to cancer and reflect on the journey of those who have survived. You can donate to the cause or dedicate a Luminaria to honor your loved one here.

If you would like to attend to support a participant or just get involved, you are urged to carpool if possible, bring sunscreen, sunglasses, and wear comfortable shoes. You can learn more about the event here.