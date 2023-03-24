(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Registration is now open for the 12th annual Mayor’s Cup golf tournament.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 at The Broadmoor Golf Club’s West Course. The charity tournament has raised and donated more than $650,000 to the community since it began in 2012.

The City of Colorado Springs said scholarships are awarded each year to local students who plan to pursue degrees in public safety at Pikes Peak Community College with funds from the tournament. To date, 25 scholarships have been funded by the Mayor’s Cup. The tournament also benefits The First Tee – Southern Colorado and the City’s Spirit of the Springs initiatives.

Click here to register or become a sponsor.

“Thanks to the continued support from the Mayor’s Cup, First Tee — Southern Colorado can continue to impact kids and teens in the region through our character development programs in schools, at youth centers and on the golf course,” said Sandy Johnson, executive director of First Tee – Southern Colorado. “We believe every kid deserves the chance to build inner strength before the world demands it, to find joy that comes with feeling confident in their own skin, and to access experiences and spaces where personal growth happens.”