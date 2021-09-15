Registration is open for Western Museum of Mining & Industry fall events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Western Museum of Mining and Industry have scheduled their fall events this year, and registration is open now.
The schedule is as follows:
- “Killing for Coal: The Archaeology of the Ludlow Massacre” – WMMI Monthly Speakers’ Bureau Lecture– This event is a Thursday afternoon lecture on the massacre of miners and their families in Ludlow, Colo. on April 20, 1914. Twenty individuals died in the fighting between miners on strike and state militia. Besides the lecture, an exhibit curated by the Department of Anthropology at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs will tell the story. It will close on Saturday, Sept. 18. Register for the lecture here.
- “Colorado Springs Oktoberfest” – This event will be held from Friday, Sept. 24, until Sunday, Sept. 26 with Friday’s festivities lasting from 5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., Saturday’s festivities lasting from 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. and Sunday’s festivities lasting from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be a Dachshund Dash on Saturday and Sunday, Bier Schule, a German Vineyards Wine Tour, Schnapps tasting and more. Tickets are on sale now with beer tokens and steins being made available.
- “Reynolds Ranch House Harvest Festival”–This event will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, feature live music, machinery demonstrations, model A car display, tours of the recently rehabilited Reynolds Ranch house and more. Tickets are on sale for $10 for pre-purchase or $12 at the event gates. Pumpkins cost $5. Click here for tickets.
- “Miner’s Pumpkin Patch”–This event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, Saturday, Oct. 16, Saturday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 30. It will feature lifesive checkers, battleship, jenga, kids hay maze, spooky stories, vintage aple cider press and more. Tickets are $10 each or $12 at the door. The ticket price includes your first pumpkin with all additional pumpkins are $5. Click here for tickets.