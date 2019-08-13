Red Rock Canyon trails reopen after search for aggressive bear

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All trails in Red Rock Canyon Open Space have reopened after a temporary closure this weekend, according to the city.

Several trails in the western Colorado Springs park were closed while Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracked an aggressive bear that confronted a hiker and two dogs Thursday near the Section 16 trailhead.

CPW has called off its search and removed all traps, according to the city. The bear has not been found.

The city is reminding trail users to be alert for wildlife, hike in pairs, and keep pets leashed.

To report aggressive bear activity, call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 719-227-5200. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, call 911.