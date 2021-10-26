Red Ribbon Week brings drug prevention awareness campaign to Pueblo District 60

PUEBLO, Colo.– Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness campaign that started after Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena was murdered by drug traffickers in Mexico in 1985.

At a South Park Elementary School, School Resource Officer Monica Lemmon spent a part of Tuesday morning sharing with students the benefits that come from living substance-free.

“I’m here today to talk to you about making good choices, as it is Red Ribbon Week. That’s why you’re all wearing red,” Officer Lemmon said. “And I brought my friend Ami.”“

Ami, a three-month-old emotional support standard poodle, joined the officer in presenting to the kids.

During the presentation, the students affirmed their willingness to “just say no”, since this year’s 2021 is “Drug Free Looks Like Me”.

After giving Ami some pets and affection, the students reinforced their oral promise to Officer Lemmon by signing the cards and thereby declaring the following:

“I pledge to grow up safe, healthy and drug free by: Understanding the dangers of drug use and abuse. Respecting myself and being drug free. Spreading the word to family and friends about the importance of being healthy and drug free. Appropriately, each signed pledge was rewarded with a bright red ribbon and a glance of approval from Ami.”