COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has added additional red-light cameras at four intersections as part of the “Red-Light Safety Camera Program.”

The goal of the red-light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running. It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs.

The new intersections will go live July 1, followed by a 30-day warning period. Following the warning period, a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.

Intersections to go live July 1:

Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd – (northbound through lanes only)

Colorado Ave and 31st Street – (eastbound through lanes, the right turn lane, and the left turn lane)

Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd – (southbound through lanes and the left turn lane)

Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy – (southbound through lanes and the right turn lane)

The 30-day warning period will begin on July 1 and end on July 31. Motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the new intersection will be issued a written warning by mail for the next 30 days during the warning period. On August 1, the camera will officially go live and drivers who enter the intersections after the light has turned red will receive a $75 citation (no points will be assessed).

Current intersections with red light cameras: