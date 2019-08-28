Red light camera going live at third Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A red light camera will go live at a third Colorado Springs intersection Sunday, according to police.

The camera will be located on northbound Academy Boulevard at the intersection with North Carefree Circle.

Between Sunday and September 30, drivers caught running a red light at this intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. Starting October 1, drivers caught running the light will be issued a $75 citation.

The new camera joins two that went live this spring–one at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, and one at the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Boulevard.

A fourth camera will be installed at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard later this year.

