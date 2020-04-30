Red light camera goes live at northern Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city is adding a red light camera to a fourth intersection in Colorado Springs.

A camera went live Thursday morning at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. The camera captures the northbound approach.

Between Thursday and May 29, drivers caught running a red light at this intersection will be issued a written warning in the mail. Following this 30-day grace period, drivers caught running the light will receive a $75 citation. No points will be assessed on the driver’s license.

Cameras went live last year at three Colorado Springs intersections: Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, and Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Boulevard.

