(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new red light camera has been added to Woodmen Road that will go live on March 6.

The new camera is part of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) “Red-Light Safety Camera Program,” and will go live on March 6 with a 30-day warning period to follow. After the warning period, on April 6, a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.

The new camera is at East Woodmen Road and Campus Drive, just east of the Woodmen/I-25 interchange. The camera monitors the eastbound lanes on Woodmen.

Current intersections with red light cameras

  • East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
  • Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
  • North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
  • North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
  • Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
  • Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
  • East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
  • East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
  • Austin Bluffs and North Academy
  • Platte and North Murray
  • Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road
  • Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard
  • Maizeland and North Academy
  • Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd
  • Colorado Ave and 31st Street
  • Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd
  • Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy
  • Union Blvd and Fillmore Street
  • Dublin Blvd and Powers Blvd