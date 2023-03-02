(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new red light camera has been added to Woodmen Road that will go live on March 6.
The new camera is part of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) “Red-Light Safety Camera Program,” and will go live on March 6 with a 30-day warning period to follow. After the warning period, on April 6, a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.
The new camera is at East Woodmen Road and Campus Drive, just east of the Woodmen/I-25 interchange. The camera monitors the eastbound lanes on Woodmen.
Current intersections with red light cameras
- East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
- Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
- North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
- North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
- Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
- Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
- East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
- East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
- Austin Bluffs and North Academy
- Platte and North Murray
- Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road
- Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard
- Maizeland and North Academy
- Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd
- Colorado Ave and 31st Street
- Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd
- Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy
- Union Blvd and Fillmore Street
- Dublin Blvd and Powers Blvd