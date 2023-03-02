(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new red light camera has been added to Woodmen Road that will go live on March 6.

The new camera is part of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) “Red-Light Safety Camera Program,” and will go live on March 6 with a 30-day warning period to follow. After the warning period, on April 6, a $75 fine will be implemented for violators.

The new camera is at East Woodmen Road and Campus Drive, just east of the Woodmen/I-25 interchange. The camera monitors the eastbound lanes on Woodmen.

Current intersections with red light cameras