Red Leg Brewing invites you to join them on Memorial Day for their 4th Annual Angel Run in support of the local, veteran-owned non-profit, Angels of America’s Fallen! Gather at Red Leg Brewing for the in-person 10k and 5k run/walk, or participate with the virtual run option anywhere in the world.

According to the brewery, all proceeds will be donated to Angels of America’s Fallen to help accomplish their mission of supporting children of fallen military personnel and first responders through developmental activities such as sports, music, and other arts.

This year they have brewed a special fundraising beer specifically for this event. Out Angel Beer, a Pineapple & Kaffir Lime Pale Ale, sits at a 5.2% ABV and is crisp and tropical tasting, making it a refreshing pint for summer! They will donate $2 of every pint sold to Angels of America’s Fallen to help reach their donation goal of $25k!

Click here for event information.