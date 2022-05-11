PUEBLO, Colo. — The Red Cross of southeastern Colorado is rallying 100 volunteers Wednesday to install 150 free smoke alarms in Pueblo. The group says it’s all part of their “Sound the Alarm” event.’

According to the Pueblo Police Department, volunteers will be in Pueblo neighborhoods on the north and south sides of the city from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, cavassing for people who need working fire alarms.

The Red Cross says their “Sound the Alarm” program started in 2014 as a way to make sure as many people as possible have brand new, working smoke detectors.

If you need a smoke alarm installed, you can request one here.