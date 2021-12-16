Recycle your Christmas tree with Tree Cycle at 6 sites along the Front Range

COLORADO SPRINGS– This year, consider recycling your Christmas tree with TreeCycle to reduce tree waste, create mulch and support youth development non-profits.

Organized by El Paso County and City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities and Colorado Springs Youth Sports, TreeCycle will be held the first two weekends of January of 2022.

Courtesy of TreeCycle.

There will be a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, so residents can drop off trees at six convenient locations throughout the county. Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on January 1-2 and January 8-9.

The following are the six different locations:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street – be mindful of area detours)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Additional tree drop-offs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturdays over December 27-30 and January 3-15 and 18-31. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

All decorations, stands and spikes must be removed from trees prior to drop-off.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. One hundred percent of donations received benefit area youth programs. Donations are also being accepted online at www.GiveButter.com/tree.

Find more information at www.TreeCycleCOS.org, www.elpasoco.com or 719-323-8043.