Recreation businesses suffering from algae bloom at Prospect Lake

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs closed for contamination after parks officials believe the warm temps and the high amount of nutrients in the water caused the outbreak of harmful algae.

Last week, Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation noticed hundreds of fish dying off in Prospect Lake. They tested the water with the help of The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife and realized they had an outbreak of green-blue algae or algae bloom.

Prospect Lake still looks pretty from a distance, but if you take a closer look what you see can make you sick.

About 70 sign put up all around the lake, hoping to save lives.

“The algae get an abundance of nutrients and a good chunk of sunlight and takes off,” said Erik Rodriguez with Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation. “It releases a toxin called Microcystin.”

That has made the water basically poisonous.

The CDPHE said swimming and drinking the contaminated water is toxic to humans, and even worse for pets. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said additionally, breathing in contaminated tiny water droplets or mist from recreational activities or wind-blown sea spray can make people sick.

“The toxin will actually dry into their fur, and then they’ll lick it off their fur and get a high concentration of that toxin and it will kill them,” said Rodriguez.

The icky stuff, which looks like thick pea soup floating on the water, is also polluting profits.

“I’m the owner of SUP Colorado Springs,” said Jacob Figeroa.

He said usually has 50-100 people paddle the lake daily in the summer, but the restrictions are hurting his business.

“It affects us tremendously,” said Figeroa. “We are seasonable business, because of our winters, so having the lake shutdown definitely affects the activities and the business itself.”

Figeroa said his business still operates out of Quail Lake which is not affected by the algae but, Prospect Lake is bigger and often busier.

Rodriguez said they are trying to speed up the process, but ultimately nature will need to run its course.

“We are currently pushing some water in there to fill the lake up, that was already our plan. That’s actually helping aerate the water, getting some oxygen in there, and that’s going to help this bloom go away. So we are being somewhat proactive in it,” said Rodriguez.

To learn more about symptoms or how to identify the harmful algae, tap here.