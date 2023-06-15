(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Numerous trails around Colorado Springs are damaged and some are closed due to record amounts of rainfall causing dangerous erosion.

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department (Parks and Rec) posted about the damage on Facebook, along with an alarming photo of just how badly some trails have been damaged by water erosion.

Parks and Rec said urban trails are being assessed and closures are possible.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services

The East Fork Sand Creek Trail near Powers Boulevard is one such closure, due to the danger of collapse.

“We are working diligently to clean and clear most trails for the coming weekend,” said Parks and Rec. “Please use caution during your activities as mud and debris may be present.”

Parks and Rec urged the public to keep an eye on the weather before heading out to enjoy the Springs’ trails and parks, as more rain is expected Friday.