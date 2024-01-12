(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — Extremely hazardous road conditions were reported in Southern Colorado on Friday, Jan. 12, especially in Custer County, where drivers became stranded and a reckless driver crashed into the scene of a previous wreck along Highway 69, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

CCSO posted on Facebook shortly before 10:45 a.m. on Friday and said Highway 69 was closed near milepost 54, about 5 miles south of Westcliffe, due to a two-car crash. CCSO said the responding deputy reported high winds and zero visibility at the crash scene.

CCSO also reported multiple cars had been “blown” off Macy Lane west of Highway 69, and said an off-duty deputy was responding with an off-road truck to help get stranded drivers back on the road. Among those trapped on Macy Lane were two women who had run out of gas, causing their car to shut off the heat before help could arrive.

About an hour after the initial post, CCSO reported that all stranded drivers had been rescued from Macy Lane, but also reported that a “reckless driver” had crashed into the previous crash on Highway 69. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The crash on Highway 69 was cleared shortly before 2 p.m., though the hazardous conditions remained. CCSO said winds were gusting upwards of 80 mph, with blowing snow and drifts contributing to the poor driving conditions.

“It is unsafe to drive at this time. Winds are extreme. Visibility is non-existent,” said CCSO. “There are random snow drifts blocking county roads. Please don’t risk it.”

In response to the conditions, CCSO said it consulted with Custer County Road and Bridge to close all county roads south of Hermit Road just before noon.

“If you are forced to drive [Friday] afternoon or evening carry your winter survival kit. Keep your gas tank topped off in case you need to spend the night in your vehicle,” CCSO said.