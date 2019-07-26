Recent hail storms damage Rocky Ford produce farms

Rocky Ford is known for its delicious cantaloupe and its dedicated farmers like Micahel Hirakata. He owns Hirakata Farms; a family farm that’s been part of Rocky Ford for more than 100 years.

He’s been farming for 29 years and has seen first-hand the toll Mother Nature can take on his livelihood.

“The other day we had a bit of hail go through and it damaged our crop,” Hirakata said.

The hail left holes throughout the leaves on the vines, exposing melons to the sun.

“The sun will start getting to the cantaloupe so they’ll start sun burning and they will mature, they will be sun-ripe instead of vine-ripe,” Hirakata said.

More than 40 acres of melon fields at Hirakata Farms have been damaged by the recent hail storms and they are not alone.

Hirakata says he is one of two produce farmers that got hit by the recent storms.

“This is part of farming life and that’s what we do,” Hirakata said.

Not every field was damaged because they are spread out and grown at different times. According to Hirakata, if everything goes well, the melons will be coming to your store shelves in the next coming weeks.

“We’re irrigating the fields right now, we will lose some yields and will harvest some but the yields will be at 50 percent of what they should be,” Hirakata said.

It’s a loss, but not a complete one.

“We’ve had way worse than this and complete losses, this is bad but I’ve seen worse,” Hirikata said.