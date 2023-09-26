(COLORADO SPRINGS) — King Soopers has announced a re-opening date for the shuttered South Academy Boulevard store, which has been closed since June due to asbestos concerns.
King Soopers said in a press release sent on Tuesday, Sept. 26 that the store has remained closed while the company worked with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), a certified asbestos consulting firm, and a general abatement contractor to execute a comprehensive cleanup plan that was approved by CDPHE.
King Soopers said it is also working on a reopening plan that includes a timeline for employees to return to the store, ensuring proper staffing. Anyone interested in joining the South Academy Boulevard team can visit jobs.kingsoopers.com to apply.
A re-opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to re-open the store at 2910 South Academy Boulevard.
In the meantime, King Soopers said it will continue to offer expanded services for customers and associates to alleviate the inconvenience of the store closure:
- Continuing to work with store associates by offering them hours at neighboring locations, providing support resources, and upholding transparent communication. Additionally, the company said it will not lay off any of the store associates during the closure.
- Offering free delivery services to impacted customers with delivery fees being automatically waived for South Academy Boulevard customers, via a digital coupon that is preloaded to their loyalty account. Impacted customers are encouraged to visit www.kingsoopers.com to place their online orders. For questions about this service customers should call: 1-800-576-4377
- Operating a mobile pharmacy unit in the parking lot of the store 7 days a week from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., with a 30-minute closure from 1 – 1:30 p.m. Patients are encouraged to visit the mobile unit to access their medications and to receive consulting services. Additionally, the company is offering free prescription delivery for impacted patients while the store is closed. Patients wishing to contact the pharmacy should call: 719-393-9688.