(COLORADO SPRINGS) — King Soopers has announced a re-opening date for the shuttered South Academy Boulevard store, which has been closed since June due to asbestos concerns.

King Soopers said in a press release sent on Tuesday, Sept. 26 that the store has remained closed while the company worked with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), a certified asbestos consulting firm, and a general abatement contractor to execute a comprehensive cleanup plan that was approved by CDPHE.

King Soopers said it is also working on a reopening plan that includes a timeline for employees to return to the store, ensuring proper staffing. Anyone interested in joining the South Academy Boulevard team can visit jobs.kingsoopers.com to apply.

A re-opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to re-open the store at 2910 South Academy Boulevard.

In the meantime, King Soopers said it will continue to offer expanded services for customers and associates to alleviate the inconvenience of the store closure: