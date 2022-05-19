COLORADO SPRINGS — Springtime in Colorado means warmed weather, more people finding their way to the trails, and, of course, the beginning of rattlesnake season.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sharing advice to all of the outdoor lovers in our state, to help minimize their encounters with these dangerous animals.

CPW says it’s important to dress appropriately – that means long pants and closed-toe shoes. Snakes are, of course, on the ground – so try to protect the skin below the knee.

If you’re rock climbing, be mindful of where you’re placing your hands and feet.

Lastly, charge up your cell phone and carry it with you. If a rattlesnake bites you, that could be the fastest way to get help.