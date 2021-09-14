Rare September storms caught on camera

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Rare September storms made their way into the Pikes Peak region in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Our FOX21 team, along with viewers, got a chance to catch several of these storms on camera as they passed through.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail were all part of several storms that passed through. Some reported hail sizes were up to 1” in size, although fortunately, most were smaller and pea-sized.
