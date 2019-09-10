Rangers warn about campfire dangers after fire at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. — Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park issuing a safety message after a man lit his campfire with gasoline this weekend causing a bigger fire.

On Saturday the gas fire burned the man’s whole camper leaving just the frame and his BMW.

Trees nearby were also burned but no one was hurt.

Park Officials are still investigating to determine if he will face charges.

Officials said you always need to light campfire in designated fire rings, never leave them unattended and never use gas to start them.