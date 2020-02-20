Live Now
What to expect ahead of Trump rally in Colorado Springs

Local

COLORADO SPRINGS — Hundreds of people lined up in freezing temperatures more than 24 hours ahead of President Trump’s rally in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally at 5 p.m. Thursday at the World Arena as part of his 2020 re-election campaign, alongside Senator Cory Gardner. You can watch the event live here on FOX21News.com.

Traffic impacts

Trump is set to arrive at Peterson Air Force Base Thursday afternoon. The president’s travel route is not announced in advance, so drivers across southern Colorado Springs should be prepared for traffic impacts Thursday afternoon and evening.

Harrison District 2 schools are dismissing students early due to expected road closures and traffic. James Irwin Charter Schools will also close early.

If you go

Trump supporters started lining up at the arena Wednesday morning. Supporters came prepared with sleeping bags, tents, and space heaters, all hoping to secure a spot in the arena – it’s first-come, first-served for ticket-holders.

Trump supporters camp out ahead of Thursday’s rally

If you’re planning on attending the event, here’s what you need to know:

  • Parking
    • Opens at 6:00 a.m.
    • Doors open at 1:00 p.m. at Gate B
    • Event start is approximately 5:00 p.m.
    • No overnight parking available
    • Tailgating is not permitted
    • When the lot fills, cars will be turned away – carpooling is encouraged
  • Tickets
  • Seating
    • The Trump Campaign will be directing all ticket holders to their seats
    • There is NO VIP area
    • Handicap seating will be provided on a first come first served basis
    • When the venue reaches capacity, patrons will no longer be given access
    • Should the venue reach capacity an outdoor screen will be provided
  • Restrooms
    • The Broadmoor World Arena will not permit patrons to use indoor restrooms until they have been given access to the venue
    • Port-o-let stations will be provided in parking area
  • Outdoor screen
    • Should the venue reach capacity, an outdoor screen will be provided

The Broadmoor World Arena has a list of prohibited items on its website.

