Rally for Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There was a showing of support in Colorado Springs for American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Thursday evening.

Protesters holding a one-mile run to the U.S. Anti Doping Agency to protest the Olympian suspension after she tested positive for marijuana. They also delivered a petition to protest the decision to ban Richardson from competing in the summer games.

Demonstrators want the agency to revoke the suspension. They also want THC and marijuana to be removed from the banned substances list for Olympians saying marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug.

“People who are struggling with anxiety and depression can be prescribed dangerous fatal drugs, cannabis is not one of those things,” Former State House Rep. Jonathan Singer said. “So when we have a non-fatal substance out there, we need to make sure we start treating it like the drug that it is and not the drug that the USOC makes it out to be.”

Singer was one of the lawmakers who helped legalize cannabis in Colorado.