Raising Cane’s to open third Colorado Springs location

Customers lined up outside the first Raising Cane’s location in Colorado Springs on May 29, 2019. / FOX21 News file photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Less than three months after opening its first Colorado Springs location and breaking ground on a second one, chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open a third store in the city.

The new restaurant will be at 4530 Hilton Parkway, which is on Garden of the Gods Road just west of Interstate 25. It’s set to open in November, and will employ about 90 people.

The new location will be the 10th Raising Cane’s in Colorado.

Colorado Springs’ first Raising Cane’s opened in May at 7585 North Academy Boulevard. The second location, at 5717 Barnes Road, is set to open in October.