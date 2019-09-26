Raising Cane’s hiring 95 people for new Colorado Springs store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s is now hiring 95 people for its second store in Colorado Springs.

The new location is set to open November 7 at 5717 Barnes Road, which is on the Powers Boulevard corridor. It will be the second Raising Cane’s in Colorado Springs, the eighth in Colorado, and the 471st system-wide.

Prospective employees are encouraged to apply online at raisingcanesjobs.com . Search for Colorado Springs, then select the Powers and Barnes location.

Interviews will be scheduled now through October 27 at the Holiday Inn Express at 3431 Cinema Point in Colorado Springs.