Quick snow brings slushy start to Tuesday in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A brief snowstorm is bringing a slushy commute to the Pikes Peak region two days before Thanksgiving. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Road conditions

CDOT is reporting snowy and icy spots on Interstate 25 up to Denver, and on Highway 24 west of Colorado Springs. Drivers south and east of Colorado Springs can expect scattered showers and wet pavement.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Flight delays

As of 6 a.m., two delays have been reported at the Colorado Springs Airport.

A few dozen delays and cancellations have been reported at Denver International Airport.

Forecast

This morning, we’ll get about a four-hour period of some pretty intense bursts of snow that will work from north to south along our local mountain communities and the Front Range.

Terrain will play a role as it always does, but with a several-hour period of some pretty high snowfall rates, the higher terrain is likely to end up with between 2 and 6 inches of snow with a sharp drop in totals for lower elevations.

Anything more than a half inch or inch on the grass will be tied to the higher terrain of the Pikes Peak region and southern Colorado today as the snow expands south this morning and then ends from north to south this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/b4hZ5I9z8N — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) November 24, 2020

For Pueblo, the front has moved in and rain and snow is on the way this morning, but commute impacts will be minimal within the city due to the “warmer” air temperatures and ground.

The snow will continue to increase over the higher terrain west and south of Pueblo as the front continues south. Snow here will likely linger into the early afternoon. Terrain will also play a role here in terms of accumulation and the higher peaks of the Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains will get between 3 and 8 inches as a generality. While amounts won’t be as impressive along I-25, travelers will be impacted as the snow comes down.

The eastern plains will get a mixture of rain and snow and some areas will see some light accumulation on the grassy surfaces, but visibility is likely to be the biggest issue for drivers. Timing in the plains for snow to begin will be between 10-11 a.m., beginning west and stretching east to the state line between 4 and 5 p.m. The wind will increase with the front and gusts to around 30 mph could occur in a few spots. Temps will be falling throughout the day and it will be a cold one with the wind! Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s across southern Colorado early and hold steady or fall through the day.