Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Quick Quack Car Wash will be honoring veterans and active military on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Head to the Quick Quack Car Wash on Austin Bluffs – 4285 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80918, where Veterans can stop by any time between 7 A.M. and 7 P.M. to receive their top wash for free.

Annually, Quick Quack Car Wash celebrates veterans by giving away free car washes to thank them for their dedication and service to our country.

They will offer their Protect Wash to all active military personnel and veterans who ask for it or just let the cashiers know you served or are currently serving, no proof of I.D. necessary.

“Quick Quack Car Wash is a strong supporter of our veterans and active military personnel,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner of Quick Quack Car Wash. “At Quick Quack Car Wash our mission is to, ‘Change lives for the better’, and there are a few groups of people that better embody the spirit of changing lives and making a difference and those are the brave men and women who serve our country or have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. We honor and salute those dedicated and courageous heroes.”

Quick Quack Car Wash will also offer a special discount on their memberships on Veterans Day.