(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — To aid in the intensive investigation of a Fremont County funeral home where 115 improperly stored bodies were found, investigators have provided a questionnaire for anyone who may be impacted.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have developed a questionnaire for victims whose loved ones may have been left in the care of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose.

After filling out the questionnaire, FCSO said anyone with information that could benefit the investigation may be contacted by an investigator.

Click here to fill out the questionnaire.

The questionnaire will require some personal information about the deceased and information from the loved one filling out the form. Questions range from cost of burial services, services rendered, payment methods, and what companies were contracted to fulfill the decedent’s final arrangements.

If you have any questions regarding the questionnaire or resources for victims, you are encouraged to email 23-1941@fremontso.com.