Local law enforcement members work together to save a pet cat from a drainage pipe in Pueblo West on November 18, 2021.

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — “Tinker” the cat is safe and warm Thursday after spending a purr-ty cold four days out and about – and the last few hours in a drainage pipe in Pueblo West on Wednesday.

The cat’s owner had been searching and finally found his pet in a culvert.

Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, along with a crew from Pueblo West Fire, responded to the scene and, with a little determination, and a lot of teamwork, they were able to reunite Tinker with his grateful owner.