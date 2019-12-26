Puppy thrown at car by a man on meth, going up for adoption Friday

PUEBLO, Colo — The puppy that was thrown at a car by a man high on meth almost two weeks ago, is going up for adoption Friday, and he already has many admirers.

Since there are so many interested adopters for the puppy Bob, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has determined the fairest way to decide on his owners is to do a drawing.

Here is what you need to know:

Friday, December 27th, the Pueblo shelter located, 4600 Eagleridge Place, will open its doors at 11:30 A.M. for any people interested in Bob.

All interested adopters can then fill out an adoption application, which is due by noon, and then customer service staff will go through the applications and run the names through the database.

HSPPR will then randomly select a lucky adopter at about 12:30 P.M., which at that time, the adopter can visit with Bob.

If for any reason, you visit with him and don’t think he’d be a fit in your home, HSPPR will draw another name.

Bob’s adoption fee is $400 and includes his neuter, vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a dog license.