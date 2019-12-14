Puppy rescued after almost suffocating from duct tape box

PUEBLO, Colo. — An 11-week old puppy was found inside a box (sealed tight with duct tape) left in an alley in Pueblo right after Thanksgiving by a good samaritan who rushed it to a shelter.

Bubba, the puppy was on the verge of suffocation but thankfully got to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in time to receive medical treatment.

The dog also has a severe case of sarcoptic mange, a skin disease caused by the Sarcoptes scabies mites. The mites burrow into the skin, causing hair to fall out and Bubba to be extremely itchy.

The mites are incredibly contagious according to HSPPR so Bubba is being housed alone and all visitors must wear personal protective equipment.

Staff said Bubba is on the mend, with his itching subsiding. He still has some way to go with his treatment so he isn’t up for adoption yet.