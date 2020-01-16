Pup saved after vets find bone completely broken in half

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Animal Law Enforcement investigated a case of severe animal abuse after ER veterinarians reported it to officials.

Jazzmin, a sweet girl dog, had a bone that was completely broken in half, and another healing fracture near her knee.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) impounded Jazzmin while they continued their investigation.

After a full physical exam, in addition to the two fractures on her leg, Jazzmin also had signs of an embedded muzzle on her nose and a fracture to her hip.

According to HSPPR, Jazzmin’s injuries were so severe and did not match the story her owners told officers that Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) had enough evidence to charge her owners with animal cruelty.

Jazzmin had a four-hour-long surgery that required them to amputate her leg.

Jazzmin has a long road of recovery ahead.

To report possible animal cruelty or neglect, call Animal Law Enforcement at 719-302-8798, or call 911.

HSPPR is asking for donations to help with the costs of Jazzmin’s emergency surgery and continue her care in the weeks ahead.