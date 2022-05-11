PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo announced its red panda, Priya, is moving from the Steel City to a zoo in Utah.

The zoo said it has “mixed emotions” about the the transfer, but noted that Priya will be pursuing “a new relationship with her suiter” at Hogle Zoo.

Priya, the red panda at Pueblo Zoo, has moved to Utah.

The red panda is already in Salt Lake City, according to Pueblo Zoo, and will have a chance to settle in before meeting her future made.

The zoo said it would send updates on the relationship as it progresses.

But when you visit the Pueblo Zoo, you’ll still get to see Priya’s two cubs, Momo and Mowgi – as well as Rusty and Rupert!