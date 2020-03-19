Pueblo Zoo coronavirus response; creates new learning page for kids

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo closed its gates on March 17 until further notice but the zoo’s education team created a Facebook page for at-home activities.

The Pueblo Zoo Online Educational Resources page offering resources for families that are looking for at-home activities. For updates on the status of the Pueblo Zoo stay tuned to the zoo’s social media page and website.

“Initially, we had hoped that our spacious outdoor venue would provide the opportunity to get outside while practicing social distancing. However, it is clear to us that following the health professionals’ recommendations of discouraging grouping and limiting opportunities for exposure is the responsible thing to do for both our guests and our staff,” said Executive Director Abigail Krause.



The Pueblo Zoo is canceling or postponing any private events or gatherings through April 15th.

This includes events such as birthdays, private parties, Behind the Scenes, keeper talks. Other events affected include:

• Half Price day, March 25, and all other Spring Break activities are canceled.

• Earth Day activities on April 18 and 22 are postponed.

• Brew at the Zoo, April 25, is postponed. Pre-purchased tickets will be valid for the new date which is to be announced.

• All Education programs are on hold until further notice. Resumption will be dictated by the school districts and the availability of zoo staff. That means all ZooALIVE training and volunteer shifts, educational onsite and outreach programs, zoo camps, and field trips.



The zoo’s animals are healthy and doing well, and the Pueblo Zoo continues to provide them with care every day. The Animal Care team is split into two groups that will rotate separately from each other to minimize risk of exposure to illness should someone on one team become sick.

“Regardless of whether guests are visiting, our animals need food, water, cleaning, medical care and enrichment every single day of the year,” said Krause. “While our earned revenue drops to zero, our expenses remain relatively unchanged as our essential staff cares for our animals, day in and day out. The Pueblo Zoo is committed to providing our staff with support, security and safety. We have offered non-essential staff the option to work remotely and are seeking options for our hourly staff. We are going to feel this financial impact acutely and for some time to come.”

