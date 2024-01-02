(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The YMCA of Pueblo has been awarded the highest honor for abuse prevention practices from Praesidium, an organization specializing in preventing sexual abuse in organizations that serve youth and vulnerable adults.

The YMCA of Pueblo said the Praesidium Accreditation for Abuse Prevention reaffirms the organization’s unwavering commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment for all members, staff, and program participants.

According to the YMCA of Pueblo, pursuing Praesidium Accreditation creates a path to align the organization’s mission and values with best practices in abuse prevention, along with providing written resources to strengthen prevention efforts and consultation with Praesidium experts.

The YMCA of Pueblo is one of the first 30 Y’s in the country to receive the accreditation, along with being the first in Colorado. The accreditation was a seven-month-long process that started with a review of policies and procedures, an onsite inspection, and then full implementation.

“We are thrilled to receive the Praesidium Accreditation, a recognition that reflects our commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of everyone in our YMCA community,” says Colleen Jones, VP of Operations at the YMCA of Pueblo. “This accreditation underscores our ongoing efforts to create an environment where everyone can thrive, free from the threat of abuse.”

The accreditation is renewed every three years and is one of the ways The YMCA of Pueblo works to uphold its mission of promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, according to the organization.