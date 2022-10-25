(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The shooting death of a 73-year-old woman at a home in rural Pueblo County is being investigated as a homicide, the Pueblo County Sheriff said.

Patti Magby died the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) originally responded to possible shots fired round 7 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road, in southwest Pueblo County.

When deputies arrived, they found Magby outside the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures attempted by deputies, she was pronounced dead on scene.

In an update on Tuesday, Oct. 25, PCSO confirmed Magby’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.