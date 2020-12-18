Pueblo West woman killed in Highway 96 crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A Pueblo West woman was killed when she lost control of her car on Highway 96 in Custer County Thursday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Highway 96 about seven miles east of Westcliffe. Troopers said the woman was headed westbound in a Cadillac Escalade when she missed a curve. The car crossed the eastbound lane, went down an embankment, and rolled.

The 80-year-old woman died on the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt, according to troopers.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Troopers said alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.