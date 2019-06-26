Pueblo West students selected for leadership camp in Washington D.C.

One of the primary roles of the National Weather Service in fulfilling their mission to "protect life and property" is to issue warnings during severe convective (thunderstorm) events. One of our roles in the media is to pass along that information on the larger scale to help keep you safe.

In full disclosure, I may not always agree with the warnings issued by the NWS. Occasionally there are storms that my analysis indicates should have a warning, or there are times when a warning is issued, and it appears to me that the storm is just under severe levels. That said, I'll always pass that warning information on and those times I disagree tend to be few and far between as meteorologists with similar degrees and experiences will often reach a similar conclusion. It's those borderline times when a storm is on the cusp of being severe that agreement may not always occur.

That said, taking a look at where warnings are issued can be very eye opening as to the climatological pattern of severe weather in southern Colorado.