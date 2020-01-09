Pueblo West middle school closed due to threat; security increased at high school

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A Pueblo West middle school is closed Thursday and security has been increased at a high school due to threats at both schools, according to District 70.

According to a Facebook post from Pueblo County School District #70, they received information Wednesday about a threat against Skyview Middle School.

“This information came directly from the student population to the school administrative staff at Skyview Middle,” the district said. “We began the investigation immediately, but made the call to close school at Skyview so the investigation can continue today.”

The district said their investigation is ongoing, and they will provide updates throughout the day.

The district is also investigating a threat against Pueblo West High School. According to the district, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, they received a Safe-To-Tell Alert reporting that students were hanging out at Lake Pueblo State Park when they “overheard some information from other teenagers about shooting people at Pueblo West High School today.”

The district said the details of the threat “are vague and questionable.” They have increased security at the high school Thursday. Again, they plan to provide updates throughout the day.

The district emphasized these two incidents do not impact the operations of any other District 70 schools.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.